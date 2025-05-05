Cam Young betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Young will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.
Young's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|2023
|T59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|2022
|T2
|68-71-69-66
|-6
At the Truist Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5.250
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Young has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.136
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.809
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.029
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.303
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.400
|-0.461
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.809 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 60.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.