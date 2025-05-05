PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Young will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Young at the Truist Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3471-69-71-76+3
    2023T5971-70-72-73+2
    2022T268-71-69-66-6

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1274-64-66-67-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7273-73-74-69+15.250

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.136-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.809-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0290.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3030.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.400-0.461

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.809 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 60.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

