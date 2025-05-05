PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11. He'll look to improve on his T13 finish from the 2024 tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Truist Championship.

    Burns' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1371-68-70-73-2
    2023MC71-71E

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 17-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2471-74-72-69-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4970-69-74-66-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-69-70-71-1038.273

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Burns has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.104-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.546-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.042-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9580.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4750.005

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns is first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.958.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 27.86 ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • Burns has a Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards, ranking 51st on TOUR.
    • He ranks 100th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 65.74%.
    • Burns breaks par 25.40% of the time, ranking 16th on TOUR in Par Breakers.
    • He has accumulated 470 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 51st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

