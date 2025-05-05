Sam Burns betting profile: Truist Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Sam Burns will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11. He'll look to improve on his T13 finish from the 2024 tournament.
Burns' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 17-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38.273
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.104
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.546
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.042
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.958
|0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.475
|0.005
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns is first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.958.
- His Putts Per Round average of 27.86 ranks 12th on TOUR.
- Burns has a Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards, ranking 51st on TOUR.
- He ranks 100th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 65.74%.
- Burns breaks par 25.40% of the time, ranking 16th on TOUR in Par Breakers.
- He has accumulated 470 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 51st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Truist Championship.
