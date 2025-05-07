Bolton: Tips for tackling Truist Championship during tricky Segment 2 finish

When evaluating what to do at the Truist, it’s relative to next week’s PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday that remain in Segment 2 because The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course is an unknown to the field. So, depending on how many starts you have left for McIlroy, reserving him as your captain for either or both of the other two tournaments has more merit than it does now. However, Scheffler will be competing alongside McIlroy in both, and both cannot be your captain at the same time, so choosing McIlroy at the Truist is akin to having Scheffler as the captain at THE CJ CUP. The biggest difference is that none of those three tournaments will yield the kind of fantasy scoring that Scheffler achieved last week, but that’s secondary to the advice on how to utilize your captain.