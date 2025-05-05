Sepp Straka betting profile: Truist Championship

Straka has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.

Straka has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.