Sepp Straka betting profile: Truist Championship
Sepp Straka will compete in the 2025 Truist Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This tournament marks a new event on the PGA TOUR schedule, replacing the Wells Fargo Championship.
Straka's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2021
|T54
|69-74-70-75
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- This is the inaugural Truist Championship, replacing the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA TOUR schedule.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won the previous Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|212.500
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.217
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.098
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.067
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.144
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.393
|0.872
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.098.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.10% ranks second on TOUR.
- Straka is currently fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,429 points.
- He ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.75%.
- Straka's Par Breakers percentage of 27.53% ranks second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Truist Championship.
