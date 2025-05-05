PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka will compete in the 2025 Truist Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This tournament marks a new event on the PGA TOUR schedule, replacing the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Truist Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T868-71-67-74-4
    2023MC72-74+4
    2022MC70-71+1
    2021T5469-74-70-75+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is the inaugural Truist Championship, replacing the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA TOUR schedule.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won the previous Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT577-66-69-69-7287.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-67-67-70-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT765-65-70-72-16212.500

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2170.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0981.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.067-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.144-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.3930.872

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.098.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.10% ranks second on TOUR.
    • Straka is currently fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,429 points.
    • He ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.75%.
    • Straka's Par Breakers percentage of 27.53% ranks second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Truist Championship.

