Andrew Novak betting profile: Truist Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Andrew Novak of the United States chips onto the first green on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. He looks to improve upon his missed cut in his last appearance at this event in 2022.
Novak's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+8
At the Truist Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400,000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400,000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162,500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12,100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|25,750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95,000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.247
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.011
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.436
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.168
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.840
|1.240
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.011 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.49, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Novak has accumulated 1,380 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Truist Championship.
