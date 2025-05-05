PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Andrew Novak of the United States chips onto the first green on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. He looks to improve upon his missed cut in his last appearance at this event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Truist Championship.

    Novak's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-77+8

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400,000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400,000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-70-69-76-5162,500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4269-72-68-75E12,100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-73-65-78+225,750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1371-71-74-68-495,000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2470.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0110.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4360.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1680.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8401.240

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.011 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.49, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,380 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

