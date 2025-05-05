PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Truist Championship

    Sahith Theegala will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship May 8-11. This marks a new challenge for Theegala as he competes in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Truist Championship.

    Theegala's recent history at the Truist Championship

    No recent history available for Theegala at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • The tournament will be held at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), which features a total yardage of 7,119 yards and a par of 70.
    • Rory McIlroy won the previous edition of this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-76-69-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5774-66-69-71-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5367-72-72-71-610.500

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.0730.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.271-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0460.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.066-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.232-0.408

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.271 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
    • Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW