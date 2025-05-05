Sahith Theegala betting profile: Truist Championship
Sahith Theegala will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship May 8-11. This marks a new challenge for Theegala as he competes in this tournament.
Theegala's recent history at the Truist Championship
No recent history available for Theegala at the Truist Championship.
At the Truist Championship
- The tournament will be held at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), which features a total yardage of 7,119 yards and a par of 70.
- Rory McIlroy won the previous edition of this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|10.500
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Theegala has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.073
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.271
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.046
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.066
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.232
|-0.408
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.271 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Truist Championship.
