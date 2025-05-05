PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Truist Championship

    Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This tournament presents an opportunity for Bridgeman to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Truist Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC76-70+6

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5069-69-76-75+113.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1575-73-69-68-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT268-68-67-64-17245.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3471-68-68-68-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0330.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.038-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.150-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6560.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8010.501

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW