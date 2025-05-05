Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Truist Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.