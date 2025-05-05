Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Truist Championship
Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This tournament presents an opportunity for Bridgeman to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-70
|+6
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|13.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.033
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.038
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.150
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.656
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.801
|0.501
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.