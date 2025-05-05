Ben Griffin betting profile: Truist Championship
Ben Griffin returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Griffin will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Griffin's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16.125
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.092
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.306
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.119
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.017
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.500
|0.314
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.306 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 845 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Truist Championship.
