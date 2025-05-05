PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: Truist Championship

    Ben Griffin returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Griffin will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Truist Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-69+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-72-72-74+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT468-65-66-69-16122.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-65-67-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4474-73-74-70+316.125

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0920.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.3060.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.119-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.017-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5000.314

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.306 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 845 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

