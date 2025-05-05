Ben Griffin betting profile: Truist Championship

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.306 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.