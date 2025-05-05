Tom Hoge betting profile: Truist Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, having previously participated in the Wells Fargo Championship. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11.
Hoge's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|3.600
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60.000
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.516
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.635
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.152
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.217
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.184
|1.151
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.635 (12th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge sports a -0.516 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Truist Championship.
