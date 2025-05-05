PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Tom Hoge betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, having previously participated in the Wells Fargo Championship. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Truist Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3870-73-72-73+4
    2021MC70-76+4

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-72-70-77+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6767-70-71-76E3.600
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5477-71-73-79+1211.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1768-70-71-68-1160.000

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.516-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6350.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1520.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2170.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1841.151

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.635 (12th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge sports a -0.516 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW