Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick looks to improve on his recent performances as he tees off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|2023
|T35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|2022
|T2
|68-68-71-67
|-6
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|13.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of even par.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.247
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.289
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.199
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.236
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.477
|-0.825
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick has sported a -0.289 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.