Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick has sported a -0.289 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.