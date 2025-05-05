PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick looks to improve on his recent performances as he tees off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5274-73-78-67+8
    2023T3569-70-72-70-3
    2022T268-68-71-67-6

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2278-69-69-72E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+513.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4873-67-72-69-713.050
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2473-65-66-68-2043.000

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of even par.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2470.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.289-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.1990.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.236-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.477-0.825

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick has sported a -0.289 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW