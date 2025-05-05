Ryan Gerard betting profile: Truist Championship

Gerard has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.

Gerard has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.