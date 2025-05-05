Ryan Gerard betting profile: Truist Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks an opportunity for Gerard to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Gerard's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
At the Truist Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.129
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.421
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.016
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.456
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.021
|0.988
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.421 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard is delivering a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 610 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Truist Championship.
