33M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks an opportunity for Gerard to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Truist Championship.

    Gerard's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-77+7

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-69-78E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2568-66-68-71-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1766-67-71-68-1244.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.129-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4210.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0160.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4560.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0210.988

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.421 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard is delivering a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 610 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

