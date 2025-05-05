PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: Truist Championship

    Thomas Detry will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Detry's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Detry's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+911.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-70-72-70-713.050

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Detry has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.290-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0640.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0270.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3530.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5520.380

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 ranks 40th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Detry has posted a -0.064 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 34th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 919 FedExCup regular season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

