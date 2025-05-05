Thomas Detry betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Detry's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Detry's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|11.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13.050
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Detry has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.290
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.064
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.027
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.353
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.552
|0.380
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 ranks 40th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Detry has posted a -0.064 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 34th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 919 FedExCup regular season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Truist Championship.
