Alex Noren betting profile: Truist Championship
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 04: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Old Course at St Andrews on October 04, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Noren will look to improve upon his tied for 24th finish in last year's Wells Fargo Championship.
Noren's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At the Truist Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65.400
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80.000
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|132.500
|May 12, 2024
|Wells Fargo Championship
|T24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70.000
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.178
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren has posted an average of -0.000 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Noren has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts.
- Overall, Noren has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournament appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Truist Championship.
