1H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 04: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Old Course at St Andrews on October 04, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)



    Alex Noren returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Noren will look to improve upon his tied for 24th finish in last year's Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Truist Championship.

    Noren's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2467-75-70-73+1
    2023MC74-70+2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1369-75-71-70+1135.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1065-66-71-65-1365.400
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-74-75-73+480.000
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT1267-70-70-65-12132.500
    May 12, 2024Wells Fargo ChampionshipT2467-75-70-73+170.000

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.178

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren has posted an average of -0.000 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Noren has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts.
    • Overall, Noren has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournament appearances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

