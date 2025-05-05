PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Truist Championship

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Truist Championship

    Robert MacIntyre tees off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This will be MacIntyre's first appearance at the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is MacIntyre's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-71-68-71-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT668-69-65-67-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-72-70-70-817.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5368-68-71-67-66.050
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1570-66-69-66-2162.667

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5740.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4220.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.061-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.2420.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6940.600

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.574 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has sported a 0.422 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

