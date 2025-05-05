Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Truist Championship
Robert MacIntyre tees off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This will be MacIntyre's first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is MacIntyre's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|62.667
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.574
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.422
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.061
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.242
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.694
|0.600
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.574 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has sported a 0.422 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Truist Championship.
