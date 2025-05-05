Garrick Higgo betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo enters the 2025 Truist Championship looking to improve on his previous performance. The tournament takes place at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11.
Higgo's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-69-67-70
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|11.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.730
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.219
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.919
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.032
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.398
|0.095
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.730 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -1.219 mark.
- Higgo's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 71.76% for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Higgo's average Driving Distance is 306.8 yards for the 2025 season.
- He has accumulated 344 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.