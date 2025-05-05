PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo enters the 2025 Truist Championship looking to improve on his previous performance. The tournament takes place at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Truist Championship.

    Higgo's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-72+2

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-75-72-74+311.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1769-68-67-70-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT670-69-68-64-17--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5464-74-70-72-4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7300.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.219-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.9190.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.032-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3980.095

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.730 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -1.219 mark.
    • Higgo's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 71.76% for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Higgo's average Driving Distance is 306.8 yards for the 2025 season.
    • He has accumulated 344 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Truist Championship.

