J.J. Spaun betting profile: Truist Championship
J.J. Spaun returns to the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11. Spaun looks to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Spaun's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|2021
|T18
|69-75-69-70
|-1
At the Truist Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46.000
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 5 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.158
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.878
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.037
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.008
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.007
|0.784
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.878 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 69.77% ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has posted a 0.158 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
- Spaun ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and 83rd in Par Breakers at 22.35%.
- He has accumulated 1,090 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Truist Championship.
