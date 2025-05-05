PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Truist Championship

    J.J. Spaun returns to the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11. Spaun looks to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Spaun's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2768-67-72-73-4
    2021T1869-75-69-70-1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT264-70-67-66-17245.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3476-69-73-70E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3370-68-70-71-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1573-72-71-71-146.000

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 5 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1580.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.8780.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.037-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.008-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0070.784

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.878 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 69.77% ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has posted a 0.158 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
    • Spaun ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and 83rd in Par Breakers at 22.35%.
    • He has accumulated 1,090 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

