Cam Davis betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Cam Davis betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Cam Davis returns to compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Davis will be looking to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he tees off in the $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Davis' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3870-69-72-77+4
    2023T5971-70-73-72+2
    2022MC67-75+2
    2021T2670-71-69-74E

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at even par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Davis' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT565-68-69-69-17287.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1869-67-67-69-1647.000

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.482-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.005-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2510.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.108-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.119-0.655

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks third by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

