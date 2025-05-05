Cam Davis betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Cam Davis returns to compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Davis will be looking to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he tees off in the $20 million tournament.
Davis' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|2023
|T59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|2021
|T26
|70-71-69-74
|E
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at even par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Davis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47.000
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.482
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.005
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.251
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.108
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.119
|-0.655
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks third by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
