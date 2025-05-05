PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: Russell Henley of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Henley will look to improve on his tied for 10th place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Truist Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1068-73-73-67-3
    2022T4168-72-74-71+5
    2021T7274-70-74-75+9

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3972-71-75-72+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT564-69-71-67-17287.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1066-67-67-68-1263.667
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3070-69-68-68-1731.750
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT467-71-67-62-19--

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.0110.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6060.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3560.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5050.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4781.796

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.2 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley is sporting a 0.606 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 26.47% of the time.
    • Henley ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,404 points this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.75% ranks 10th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

