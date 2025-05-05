Russell Henley betting profile: Truist Championship

Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.2 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley is sporting a 0.606 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 26.47% of the time.

Henley ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,404 points this season.