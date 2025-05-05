Russell Henley betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: Russell Henley of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Henley will look to improve on his tied for 10th place finish in last year's event.
Henley's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|2022
|T41
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|2021
|T72
|74-70-74-75
|+9
At the Truist Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|63.667
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|31.750
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-71-67-62
|-19
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.011
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.606
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.356
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.505
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.478
|1.796
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.2 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley is sporting a 0.606 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 26.47% of the time.
- Henley ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,404 points this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.75% ranks 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.