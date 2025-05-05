Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Truist Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.