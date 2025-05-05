PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ludvig Åberg tees off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Åberg's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2272-71-77-68E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D77+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4263-75-74-79+311.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT569-70-65-64-24266.667
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1773-64-71-64-10--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5030.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.068-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.127-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.248-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.060-0.302

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.068 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24.
    • Åberg ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,278 points.
    • He ranks 22nd on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 24.90% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

