Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg tees off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Åberg's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|266.667
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.503
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.068
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.127
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.248
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.060
|-0.302
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.068 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24.
- Åberg ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,278 points.
- He ranks 22nd on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 24.90% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Truist Championship.
