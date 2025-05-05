PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Thompson aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Truist Championship.

    Thompson's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-74+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1370-66-76-72-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-70-71-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-73-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5169-69-68-71-116.629

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4870.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0440.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2510.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.283-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4100.634

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Truist Championship.

