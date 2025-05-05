Davis Thompson betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Thompson aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Thompson's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the Truist Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|6.629
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.487
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.044
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.251
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.283
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.410
|0.634
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.