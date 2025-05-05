Gary Woodland betting profile: Truist Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 17: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Woodland's previous outing at this event saw him finish tied for 38th with a score of 4-over.
Woodland's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|2023
|T14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|2021
|5
|67-69-70-71
|-7
At the Truist Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49.000
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.234
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.286
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.401
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.117
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.236
|0.028
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.286 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.34% ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Woodland is averaging 0.234 (55th on TOUR) this season. His average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.117 this season, ranking 66th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Woodland has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of scoring, Woodland ranks 83rd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.03% and 145th in Par Breakers at 20.59%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Truist Championship.
