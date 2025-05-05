Gary Woodland betting profile: Truist Championship

Woodland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.286 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.34% ranks 85th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Woodland is averaging 0.234 (55th on TOUR) this season. His average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.117 this season, ranking 66th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.

Woodland has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.