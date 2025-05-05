PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 17: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Woodland's previous outing at this event saw him finish tied for 38th with a score of 4-over.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Truist Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3870-76-75-67+4
    2023T1469-69-67-71-8
    2022MC70-75+5
    2021567-69-70-71-7

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-69-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-67-68-69-1040.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-72-70-68-1038.273
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1668-66-66-69-1149.000

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.234-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2860.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.401-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1170.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2360.028

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.286 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.34% ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Woodland is averaging 0.234 (55th on TOUR) this season. His average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.117 this season, ranking 66th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
    • Woodland has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of scoring, Woodland ranks 83rd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.03% and 145th in Par Breakers at 20.59%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

