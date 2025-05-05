Max Greyserman betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 in the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.243
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.102
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.127
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.296
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.079
|-0.655
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman is sporting a -0.102 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman is delivering a 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 348 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 69th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.