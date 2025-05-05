Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Denny McCarthy returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. McCarthy aims to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has shown consistent form.
McCarthy's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|2023
|T8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|2022
|T25
|65-69-74-73
|+1
|2021
|MC
|77-75
|+10
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Apr. 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|Apr. 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|Apr. 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.124
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.275
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.050
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.621
|0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.722
|0.737
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.124 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 619 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.25% ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.