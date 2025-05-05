PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Denny McCarthy returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. McCarthy aims to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has shown consistent form.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T670-71-69-69-5
    2023T871-67-71-66-9
    2022T2565-69-74-73+1
    2021MC77-75+10

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Apr. 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    Apr. 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    Apr. 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT568-70-71-71-8250.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1672-64-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-70-70-72-58.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1664-66-71-68-1149.000

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.124-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2750.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.050-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6210.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7220.737

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.124 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 619 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.25% ranks fifth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

