Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.124 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.

McCarthy has accumulated 619 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.