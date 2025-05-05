Nick Dunlap betting profile: Truist Championship
Nick Dunlap returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Dunlap finished tied for 24th with a score of 1-over par.
Dunlap's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
At the Truist Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|63.667
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -2.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-1.682
|-2.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.158
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.218
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.379
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.926
|-2.492
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.682 ranks 185th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap sports a 0.158 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
- Dunlap has accumulated 167 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.
- He ranks 148th by breaking par 20.37% of the time and 121st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.