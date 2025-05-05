Nick Dunlap betting profile: Truist Championship

Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.682 ranks 185th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 154th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap sports a 0.158 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.

Dunlap has accumulated 167 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.