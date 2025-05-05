PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

    Nick Dunlap returns to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Dunlap finished tied for 24th with a score of 1-over par.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Truist Championship.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2469-72-72-72+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-70-74-70-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5770-70-71-69-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-68-72-74-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3467-69-71-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1068-67-67-66-1263.667

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -2.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-1.682-2.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.158-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2180.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3790.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.926-2.492

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.682 ranks 185th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap sports a 0.158 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 167 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 148th by breaking par 20.37% of the time and 121st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.05%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Truist Championship.

