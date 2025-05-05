Min Woo Lee betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Lee's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Lee's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.059
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.303
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.467
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.707
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.929
|0.690
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.059 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee has sported a -0.303 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 764 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.