32M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Lee's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Lee's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1171-65-68-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1270-66-68-67-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-71-68-69-1160.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-69-65-8--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.059-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.303-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4670.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7070.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9290.690

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.059 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee has sported a -0.303 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 764 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

