Daniel Berger betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Berger's first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Berger's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|36.625
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.365
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.401
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.354
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.236
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.356
|1.137
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger ranks ninth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.356.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Berger sports a 0.401 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Berger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.354 ranks 19th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
- Berger has accumulated 950 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.