60M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Daniel Berger will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Berger's first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Berger's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT268-66-66-67-17245.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2168-67-65-73-1536.625

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3650.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4010.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3540.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2360.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.3561.137

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger ranks ninth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.356.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Berger sports a 0.401 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Berger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.354 ranks 19th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
    • Berger has accumulated 950 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

