Rickie Fowler betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to action at the Wells Fargo Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This marks a new chapter for the tournament, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4371-75-73-71+6
    2023T1471-68-68-69-8
    2022T2166-72-74-68E
    2021MC70-77+5

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1864-68-68-72-1243.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3977-69-70-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5368-69-72-73-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2169-62-71-71-1536.625
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0690.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.107-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.247-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.176-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.462-0.337

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 ranks 92nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler sports a -0.107 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 129th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24.
    • Fowler ranks 116th in Par Breakers at 21.38% and 81st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.98%.
    • He has accumulated 155 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

