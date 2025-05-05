Rickie Fowler betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025
Rickie Fowler returns to action at the Wells Fargo Championship, set to take place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This marks a new chapter for the tournament, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship.
Fowler's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|2023
|T14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|2022
|T21
|66-72-74-68
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-77
|+5
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|36.625
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.069
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.107
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.247
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.176
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.462
|-0.337
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 ranks 92nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler sports a -0.107 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 129th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24.
- Fowler ranks 116th in Par Breakers at 21.38% and 81st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.98%.
- He has accumulated 155 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
