21M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston will compete in the 2025 Truist Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This marks a new chapter for the tournament, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Truist Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6073-77-72-72+10
    2023MC73-70+1
    2022T968-69-74-67-2
    2021T2672-70-71-71E

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5076-71-75-73+712.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3975-71-72-72+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1669-67-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5369-70-69-74-610.500

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0570.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.172-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2840.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2650.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2490.701

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.172 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston is delivering a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 413 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 55th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Truist Championship.

