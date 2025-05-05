J.T. Poston betting profile: Truist Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025
J.T. Poston will compete in the 2025 Truist Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This marks a new chapter for the tournament, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship.
Poston's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2022
|T9
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|2021
|T26
|72-70-71-71
|E
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|12.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|10.500
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.057
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.172
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.284
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.265
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.249
|0.701
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.172 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston is delivering a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 413 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 55th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Truist Championship.
