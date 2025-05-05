PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Rose betting profile: Truist Championship

Justin Rose betting profile: Truist Championship

    Justin Rose returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. Rose will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Truist Championship.

    Rose's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5274-68-79-71+8

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT365-69-68-68-18337.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-80+5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-66-71-71-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0140.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1080.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.008-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3000.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3860.325

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.108 (75th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Rose is hitting 63.89% which ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,038 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 24.36% ranks 29th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

