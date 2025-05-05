Justin Rose betting profile: Truist Championship
Justin Rose returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. Rose will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.
Rose's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.014
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.108
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.008
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.300
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.386
|0.325
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.108 (75th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Rose is hitting 63.89% which ranks 137th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
- Rose has accumulated 1,038 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 24.36% ranks 29th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Truist Championship.
