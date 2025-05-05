Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Brian Harman will compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11. Harman's most recent performance at this event saw him finish tied for 47th in 2024.
Harman's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2022
|T9
|69-66-73-70
|-2
|2021
|T18
|68-72-73-70
|-1
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|0.010
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.290
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.205
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.151
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.354
|0.659
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman is delivering a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Harman ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and has accumulated 1,020 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
