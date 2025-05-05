Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Harman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.

Harman has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.