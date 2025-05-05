PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Brian Harman will compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11. Harman's most recent performance at this event saw him finish tied for 47th in 2024.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4774-71-76-70+7
    2023MC70-76+4
    2022T969-66-73-70-2
    2021T1868-72-73-70-1

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1776-71-70-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-70-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-69-70-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1090.010-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2900.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.2050.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1510.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3540.659

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman is delivering a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Harman ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and has accumulated 1,020 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW