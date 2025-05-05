Eric Cole betting profile: Truist Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Eric Cole will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This tournament, with a purse of $20,000,000, presents a significant opportunity for Cole to showcase his skills.
Cole's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, he finished 68th with a score of 18-over par.
- Rory McIlroy won the previous year's tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under par.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|12.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 1.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.288
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.122
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.165
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.058
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.056
|1.153
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.122 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Truist Championship.
