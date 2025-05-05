Eric Cole betting profile: Truist Championship

Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.122 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.