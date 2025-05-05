PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This tournament, with a purse of $20,000,000, presents a significant opportunity for Cole to showcase his skills.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Truist Championship.

    Cole's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246873-72-80-77+18
    2023MC71-72+1

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, he finished 68th with a score of 18-over par.
    • Rory McIlroy won the previous year's tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under par.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-69-67-67-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-73-67-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-70-74-71-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1566-67-71-65-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1274-69-69-67-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5074-71-76-74+712.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 1.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.288-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1220.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1650.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0580.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0561.153

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.122 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

