Nick Taylor betting profile: Truist Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Taylor will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Taylor's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|2022
|T15
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|2021
|T26
|74-67-74-69
|E
At the Truist Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|56.833
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 6-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.004
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.581
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.002
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.626
|-0.405
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.581 (20th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Taylor ranks 12th on TOUR with a 70.00% success rate.
- Taylor's Driving Distance average of 290.7 yards ranks 167th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Taylor ranks 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 871 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Truist Championship.
