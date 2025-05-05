PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Taylor will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Truist Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4371-69-75-75+6
    2022T1567-73-69-70-1
    2021T2674-67-74-69E

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-72-69-73+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT974-71-69-68-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-66-70-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3368-69-72-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1265-66-73-67-1756.833

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 6-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0040.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.581-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0020.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.051-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.626-0.405

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.581 (20th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Taylor ranks 12th on TOUR with a 70.00% success rate.
    • Taylor's Driving Distance average of 290.7 yards ranks 167th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
    • Taylor ranks 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 871 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

