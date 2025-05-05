Corey Conners betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Corey Conners returns to the Wells Fargo Championship, looking to build on his recent performances. The tournament will take place at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11, 2025.
Conners' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|2023
|T8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|2022
|T21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|2021
|T43
|69-72-73-72
|+2
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|2.550
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.468
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.189
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.048
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.752
|1.182
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.468 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.189 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- Conners currently ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,235 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
