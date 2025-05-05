PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Corey Conners returns to the Wells Fargo Championship, looking to build on his recent performances. The tournament will take place at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11, 2025.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-68-74-70-2
    2023T870-69-66-70-9
    2022T2169-71-70-70E
    2021T4369-72-73-72+2

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-71-70-74-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-69-69-69-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT671-71-66-71-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard369-70-69-71-9350.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2472-74-73-67-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7467-71-73-76+32.550
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6570-69-76-71-26.750
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4680.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1890.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0480.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0480.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7521.182

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.468 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.189 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
    • Conners currently ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,235 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

