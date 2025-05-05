Rory McIlroy betting profile: Truist Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title at the Truist Championship, where he triumphed in 2024 with a score of 17-under. The tournament takes place at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11, 2025.
McIlroy's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|2023
|T47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|2022
|5
|67-73-68-68
|-4
|2021
|1
|72-66-68-68
|-10
At the Truist Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
- McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700.000
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T9
|69-69-68-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|--
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.855
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.595
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.276
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.593
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.319
|1.454
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.855, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy's 0.595 mark ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him ninth on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
- McIlroy ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,463 points.
- He ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.27% and seventh in Par Breakers at 26.39%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.