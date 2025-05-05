PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title at the Truist Championship, where he triumphed in 2024 with a score of 17-under. The tournament takes place at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11, 2025.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Truist Championship.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024167-68-67-65-17
    2023T4768-73-71-72E
    2022567-73-68-68-4
    2021172-66-68-68-10

    At the Truist Championship

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
    • McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP172-66-66-73-11750.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP167-68-73-68-12750.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1570-70-73-72-380.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-67-74-72-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700.000
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT969-69-68-66-16--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT1170-71-70-71-6--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-73-74-74+9--

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8550.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5950.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2760.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5930.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.3191.454

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.855, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy's 0.595 mark ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him ninth on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
    • McIlroy ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,463 points.
    • He ranks sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.27% and seventh in Par Breakers at 26.39%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

