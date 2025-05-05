PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

1H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai betting profile: Truist Championship

    Aaron Rai will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks a fresh opportunity for Rai after missing the cut in his previous two appearances at this event.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Truist Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-70E
    2022MC65-76+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-72-67-71-4115.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-64-68-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-75-72+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4069-68-72-71-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4110.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3380.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0130.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.031-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7310.244

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.338 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 501 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

