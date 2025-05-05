Aaron Rai betting profile: Truist Championship
Aaron Rai will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks a fresh opportunity for Rai after missing the cut in his previous two appearances at this event.
Rai's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2022
|MC
|65-76
|+1
At the Truist Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.411
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.338
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.013
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.031
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.731
|0.244
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.338 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 501 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Truist Championship.
