PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Justin Thomas celebrates with a fist pump after making a birdie putt on the 15th hole green during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Justin Thomas celebrates with a fist pump after making a birdie putt on the 15th hole green during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas competes in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Thomas will look to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2168-71-73-72E
    2023T1468-67-70-71-8
    2021T2669-73-71-71E

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st with an even-par score.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 14th at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT973-71-69-69-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT666-68-70-65-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4866-70-74-71-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express267-64-68-66-23300.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2671-71-68-63-1938.000

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished P1 with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 1.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.055-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.8520.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.3020.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4590.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5591.321

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas is ranked seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.852.
    • His Driving Distance average of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR this season.
    • Thomas is ranked first in Par Breakers, converting 27.78% of his holes into scores under par.
    • He is currently third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,669 points.
    • Thomas's Putts Per Round average of 27.63 ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.03% ranks 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW