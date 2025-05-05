Justin Thomas betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Justin Thomas celebrates with a fist pump after making a birdie putt on the 15th hole green during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Justin Thomas competes in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Thomas will look to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|2023
|T14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|2021
|T26
|69-73-71-71
|E
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st with an even-par score.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 14th at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38.000
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished P1 with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.055
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.852
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.302
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.459
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.559
|1.321
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas is ranked seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.852.
- His Driving Distance average of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR this season.
- Thomas is ranked first in Par Breakers, converting 27.78% of his holes into scores under par.
- He is currently third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,669 points.
- Thomas's Putts Per Round average of 27.63 ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.03% ranks 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
