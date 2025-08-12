PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

2025 BMW Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Caves Valley course flyover

Caves Valley course flyover

    The PGA TOUR heads to Owings Mills, Maryland this week for the 2025 BMW Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Aug. 14-17, 2025
    • Location: Owings Mills, Maryland
    • Course: Caves Valley Golf Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,601 yards
    • Purse: $20.0 million
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    Betting profiles for the 2025 BMW Championship

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

