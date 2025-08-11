Justin Thomas betting profile: BMW Championship
Justin Thomas watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 39th at 2-over par.
Latest odds for Thomas at the BMW Championship.
Thomas's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|2022
|T52
|66-73-75-71
|+1
|2021
|T22
|68-71-69-66
|-14
|2020
|T25
|73-74-71-68
|+6
At the BMW Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 22nd at 14-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.091
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.529
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.203
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.452
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.275
|0.512
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.529 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks fourth in Par Breakers at 25.49%.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the BMW Championship.
