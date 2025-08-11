PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 39th at 2-over par.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the BMW Championship.

    Thomas's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3976-72-74-68+2
    2022T5266-73-75-71+1
    2021T2268-71-69-66-14
    2020T2573-74-71-68+6

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 22nd at 14-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0910.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.529-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.203-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4520.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2750.512

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.529 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks fourth in Par Breakers at 25.49%.
    • Thomas has accumulated 2,280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

