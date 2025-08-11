Michael Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.01% of the time.