Michael Kim betting profile: BMW Championship
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, for the BMW Championship from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Kim at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.045
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.290
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.120
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.038
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.494
|0.525
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.01% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.
