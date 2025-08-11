PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Spaun looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the BMW Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2368-74-67-70-5

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished 1st with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3070.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7290.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0440.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1680.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2480.933

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.729 mark that ranks 6th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun is delivering a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
    • Spaun has accumulated 2,144 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 8th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

