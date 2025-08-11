J.J. Spaun betting profile: BMW Championship
Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Spaun looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd at 5-under.
Latest odds for Spaun at the BMW Championship.
Spaun's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T23
|68-74-67-70
|-5
At the BMW Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished 1st with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.307
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.729
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.044
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.168
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.248
|0.933
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.729 mark that ranks 6th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun is delivering a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Spaun has accumulated 2,144 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 8th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the BMW Championship.
