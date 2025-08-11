Thomas Detry betting profile: BMW Championship

Detry is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.152 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.80% of the time.