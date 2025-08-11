Thomas Detry betting profile: BMW Championship
Thomas Detry of Belgium watches an approach shot on the second hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Detry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st at even par.
Latest odds for Detry at the BMW Championship.
Detry's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|72-70-72-74
|E
At the BMW Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of even par.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|2.850
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.218
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.152
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.021
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.226
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.271
|-0.361
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.152 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.80% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the BMW Championship.
