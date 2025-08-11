PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium watches an approach shot on the second hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Detry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st at even par.

    Latest odds for Detry at the BMW Championship.

    Detry's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3172-70-72-74E

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of even par.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-69-68-73-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4572-71-70-70-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7168-70-73-72+32.850
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2180.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.152-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.021-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.226-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.271-0.361

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.152 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.80% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

