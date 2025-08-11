PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a tee shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a tee shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the BMW Championship.

    McIlroy's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1170-71-70-71-6
    2023465-70-67-66-12
    2022T868-68-70-69-9
    2021464-70-65-67-22
    2020T1270-69-73-71+3

    At the BMW Championship

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fourth at 22-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP172-66-66-73-11750.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6320.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.177-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2280.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7540.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.7901.106

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.4 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy has sported a 0.177 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
    • McIlroy ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,444 points this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

