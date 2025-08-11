Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship

McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.4 yards ranks second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy has sported a 0.177 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.

McIlroy ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,444 points this season.