Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a tee shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 6-under.
Latest odds for McIlroy at the BMW Championship.
McIlroy's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|2023
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|2022
|T8
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|2021
|4
|64-70-65-67
|-22
|2020
|T12
|70-69-73-71
|+3
At the BMW Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fourth at 22-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.632
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.177
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.228
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.754
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.790
|1.106
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.4 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy has sported a 0.177 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
- McIlroy ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,444 points this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the BMW Championship.
