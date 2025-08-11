PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ben Griffin plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin is set to compete in the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Griffin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Griffin's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship966-69-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship1167-67-69-65-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship1467-70-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship870-69-72-69-4143.333

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice, top 10 five times, and top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2360.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4050.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.152-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3270.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1201.375

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.405 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 2,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

