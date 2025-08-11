Ben Griffin betting profile: BMW Championship

Griffin has finished in the top five twice, top 10 five times, and top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.