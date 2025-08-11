Ben Griffin betting profile: BMW Championship
Ben Griffin plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ben Griffin is set to compete in the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Griffin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Griffin at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Griffin's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice, top 10 five times, and top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.236
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.405
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.152
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.327
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.120
|1.375
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.405 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 2,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the BMW Championship.
