56M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over par.

    Latest odds for Poston at the BMW Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3370-74-70-75+1
    2023T2269-68-73-66-4
    2022T3572-69-68-73-2
    2020T5972-77-73-71+13

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1170.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1310.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.1990.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0140.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4600.661

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 850 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW