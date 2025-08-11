J.T. Poston betting profile: BMW Championship
J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over par.
Latest odds for Poston at the BMW Championship.
Poston's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|2023
|T22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|2022
|T35
|72-69-68-73
|-2
|2020
|T59
|72-77-73-71
|+13
At the BMW Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.117
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.131
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.199
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.014
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.460
|0.661
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 850 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.