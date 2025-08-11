PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup is set to compete in the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Gotterup's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5780.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.034-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0990.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0310.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6741.312

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.578 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

