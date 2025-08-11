Chris Gotterup betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup is set to compete in the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Gotterup's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Gotterup at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.578
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.034
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.099
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.031
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.674
|1.312
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.578 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.