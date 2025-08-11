Taylor Pendrith betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.
Latest odds for Pendrith at the BMW Championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|2022
|T8
|71-68-67-69
|-9
At the BMW Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.567
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.164
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.062
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.019
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.649
|0.490
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.567 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.164 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 1,035 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.