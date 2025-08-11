PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the BMW Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1372-65-73-73-5
    2022T871-68-67-69-9

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5670.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.164-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0620.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0190.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6490.490

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.567 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.164 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 1,035 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

