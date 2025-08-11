PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa watches an approach shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Collin Morikawa returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Morikawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the BMW Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2870-70-73-74-1
    2023T2567-70-72-68-3
    2022T4467-72-65-79-1
    2021T6372-75-70-69-2
    2020T2076-73-68-68+5

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude championshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5030.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8120.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0110.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.183-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1420.672

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa is sporting a 0.812 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
    • Morikawa has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season Points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

