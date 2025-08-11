PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy hits an approach shot on the first hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy hits an approach shot on the first hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. McCarthy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the BMW Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2671-74-69-72-2
    2023T1069-69-65-70-7
    2022T2868-72-66-74-4

    At the BMW Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 7-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.243-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2480.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0040.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6570.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6660.926

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy is sporting a 0.248 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

