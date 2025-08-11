Denny McCarthy betting profile: BMW Championship
Denny McCarthy hits an approach shot on the first hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. McCarthy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 2-under.
Latest odds for McCarthy at the BMW Championship.
McCarthy's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|2023
|T10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|2022
|T28
|68-72-66-74
|-4
At the BMW Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 2-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 7-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.243
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.248
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.004
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.657
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.666
|0.926
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy is sporting a 0.248 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the BMW Championship.
