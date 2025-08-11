PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the BMW Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD72-71-

    At the BMW Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting scores of 72 and 71 in the first two rounds.
    • This is MacIntyre's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.217-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.2990.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0790.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1880.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7830.841

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.299 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

