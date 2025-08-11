Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. MacIntyre looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.
Latest odds for MacIntyre at the BMW Championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|72-71
|-
At the BMW Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting scores of 72 and 71 in the first two rounds.
- This is MacIntyre's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.217
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.299
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.079
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.188
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.783
|0.841
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.299 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.