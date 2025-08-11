Justin Rose betting profile: BMW Championship
Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
Latest odds for Rose at the BMW Championship.
Rose's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
At the BMW Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.171
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.192
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.058
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.235
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.199
|0.221
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the BMW Championship.
