Justin Rose betting profile: BMW Championship

Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Rose has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.