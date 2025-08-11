PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Rose betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Rose at the BMW Championship.

    Rose's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2270-65-68-73-4

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.171-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.192-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0580.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2350.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1990.221

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

